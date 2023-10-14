Comparing Transphorm (TGAN) and Its Competitors

Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN – Get Free Report) is one of 152 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Transphorm to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Transphorm and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Transphorm $17.24 million -$30.60 million -3.32 Transphorm Competitors $25.88 billion $789.56 million -45.89

Transphorm’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Transphorm. Transphorm is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

53.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Transphorm shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Transphorm and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transphorm -189.65% -114.30% -65.96% Transphorm Competitors -198.38% -87.02% -6.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Transphorm and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transphorm 0 1 1 0 2.50 Transphorm Competitors 1803 7651 14973 528 2.57

Transphorm presently has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 166.20%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 27.20%. Given Transphorm’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Transphorm is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Transphorm has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transphorm’s rivals have a beta of 1.64, indicating that their average share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Transphorm rivals beat Transphorm on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages. Its GaN devices allows customers to design power systems creating functional value in various end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles, and other applications. The company offers its products through regional distributors and sales representatives. Transphorm, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

