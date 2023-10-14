Contrasting AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) and Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) and Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AlTi Global and Westwood Holdings Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlTi Global 0 1 0 0 2.00 Westwood Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

AlTi Global currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.50%. Given AlTi Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AlTi Global is more favorable than Westwood Holdings Group.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

AlTi Global has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westwood Holdings Group has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AlTi Global and Westwood Holdings Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlTi Global N/A N/A $8.78 million N/A N/A Westwood Holdings Group $68.68 million 1.21 -$4.63 million ($0.10) -90.60

AlTi Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Westwood Holdings Group.

Profitability

This table compares AlTi Global and Westwood Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlTi Global N/A 2.19% 1.21% Westwood Holdings Group -0.85% 2.34% 1.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.0% of AlTi Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of AlTi Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group beats AlTi Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc. provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services. It also provides merchant banking services, such as merger and acquisition advisory, corporate broker, private placements, public company and initial public offering advisory, strategic advisory, independent board advice, and structured finance advisory services; and corporate advisory, brokerage, and placement agency services to entrepreneurs and companies. The company offers investment strategy, asset allocation, investment manager selection, risk management, portfolio construction and implementation, and reporting. In addition, it manages or advises in combined assets; structures, arranges, and provides investors with co-investment opportunities in various alternative assets; manages and advises public and private investment funds; and invests in and supports financial services professionals, as well as provides impact investing advisory, investment manager selection, monitoring, and due diligence services. Further, the company offers coordination of legal-related and strategic business planning, wealth transfer planning, estate planning, research on trustee placement and multi-generational education planning, administrative, tax planning and concierge, and other services. The company was formerly known as Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to AlTi Global, Inc. in April 2023. The company is based in New York, New York.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

