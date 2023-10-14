Contrasting Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) and Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF)

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Free Report) and Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Boralex and Neoen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boralex 0 0 1 0 3.00 Neoen 0 3 2 0 2.40

Boralex presently has a consensus price target of $48.43, suggesting a potential upside of 134.86%. Given Boralex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Boralex is more favorable than Neoen.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boralex N/A N/A N/A ($0.13) -163.42 Neoen N/A N/A N/A $41.46 0.94

This table compares Boralex and Neoen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Boralex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neoen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.0% of Boralex shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Boralex and Neoen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boralex N/A N/A N/A Neoen N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Boralex pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Neoen pays an annual dividend of $9.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 24.6%. Boralex pays out -309.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Neoen pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW. Boralex Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

About Neoen

Neoen S.A., an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the development and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates through Solar Power, Wind Power, Storage, Farm-Down, Development and Investments, and Eliminations segments. It operates in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Ecuador, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Mozambique, Portugal, El Salvador, Sweden, and Zambia. Neoen S.A. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Paris, France. Neoen S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Impala SAS.

