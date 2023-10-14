Contrasting Toast (NYSE:TOST) and Cipherloc (OTCMKTS:CLOK)

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) and Cipherloc (OTCMKTS:CLOK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Toast and Cipherloc’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toast $3.32 billion 2.82 -$275.00 million ($0.73) -23.93 Cipherloc N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cipherloc has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Toast.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toast 0 11 10 0 2.48 Cipherloc 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Toast and Cipherloc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Toast currently has a consensus target price of $24.17, suggesting a potential upside of 38.33%. Given Toast’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Toast is more favorable than Cipherloc.

Profitability

This table compares Toast and Cipherloc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toast -11.33% -34.23% -21.21% Cipherloc N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.3% of Toast shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Toast shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Toast beats Cipherloc on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toast

Toast, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels. It also provides Toast Flex, an hardware for on-counter order and pay; Toast Go, an integrated handheld POS device; Toast Tap, a card reader for accepting EMV-contactless payments; Toast Online Ordering & Toast TakeOut, an online ordering and consumer Toast TakeOut application; First-Party Delivery, a toast delivery service; POS integration for restaurants using third-party delivery services to order intake and eliminate the need for extra third-party tablets; and loyalty, email marketing, and Toast Gift Cards services. In addition, the company offers Payroll & Team Management solution for employee performance and satisfaction; Employee management tools, such as Sling for Toast that provide streamlined scheduling and team communication; Toast Pay Card & PayOut, which offers eligible workers instant access to a portion of their tips and wages; and Tips Manager solution that automates the tip-pooling process. Further, it provides xtraCHEF a suite of back-office tools, such as accounts payable automation, inventory management, ingredient price tracker, and recipe costing for restaurants; Payment Processing, capital funding, and purchase financing solutions; insights and reporting on real-time sales, menu, and labor data; Toast Partner Connect, a portal that allows customers to discover, select, and connect their restaurant to partners; and a suite of bi-directional application programming interfaces. The company was formerly known as Opti Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Toast, Inc. in 2012. Toast, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Cipherloc

SideChannel, Inc. engages in the provision of cybersecurity services and technology to middle market companies. Its services include Virtual Chief Information Security Officer, Virtual Chief Privacy Officer, Risk Assessments, Cybersecurity Compliance, Risk Management, Training and Awareness, and Team Building and Staffing. The company was founded on June 22, 1953, and is headquartered in Worcester, MA.

