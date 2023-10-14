Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Shares Gap Up to $31.18

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.18, but opened at $31.97. Core & Main shares last traded at $31.72, with a volume of 129,150 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Core & Main from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.55.

Core & Main Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Core & Main

In other Core & Main news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $366,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $366,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 21,125,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $612,857,369.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,210,028 shares of company stock valued at $615,316,016. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Core & Main by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Featured Articles

