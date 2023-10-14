Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 9,323 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 54.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,323 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,927,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,056,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 94,153.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,261,537,000 after buying an additional 200,345,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alphabet by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,490,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,435,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,609 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.94.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $138.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $142.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

