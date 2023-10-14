Critical Comparison: Franklin Wireless (FKWL) & Its Peers

Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) is one of 34 public companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Franklin Wireless to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Wireless and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Wireless -6.23% -6.94% -5.33% Franklin Wireless Competitors -10.24% 27.29% -3.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Franklin Wireless and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Wireless $45.95 million -$2.86 million -12.25 Franklin Wireless Competitors $631.65 million $10.30 million 2.74

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Franklin Wireless’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Wireless. Franklin Wireless is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

9.9% of Franklin Wireless shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of Franklin Wireless shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Franklin Wireless has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Wireless’ competitors have a beta of 3.68, meaning that their average stock price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Franklin Wireless and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Wireless Competitors 231 550 1078 23 2.47

As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 31.81%. Given Franklin Wireless’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Franklin Wireless has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Franklin Wireless competitors beat Franklin Wireless on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, consumer home gateway customer-premises equipment (CPE), and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect. It also offers IOT server platform and application, which comprises Pintrac, a cloud based telecom grade server platform; Pintrac Mobile Device Management, an LTE hotspot; Pintrac Pet, a pet tracking application; and Pintrac Auto that tracks, locates, and manages vehicles for consumers and businesses, which integrates hardware and software enabling machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). The company directly markets its products to wireless operators, as well as indirectly through strategic partners and distributors located primarily in the North America, the Caribbean and South America, and Asia. Franklin Wireless Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

