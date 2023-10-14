Critical Contrast: NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) & Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Free Report) and Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NEXT and Urban Outfitters, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get NEXT alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NEXT 1 2 4 0 2.43 Urban Outfitters 1 7 4 0 2.25

Urban Outfitters has a consensus target price of $35.92, suggesting a potential upside of 13.62%. Given Urban Outfitters’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Urban Outfitters is more favorable than NEXT.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NEXT N/A N/A N/A Urban Outfitters 4.56% 12.51% 6.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NEXT and Urban Outfitters’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares NEXT and Urban Outfitters’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NEXT N/A N/A N/A $3.87 21.71 Urban Outfitters $4.80 billion 0.61 $159.70 million $2.40 13.17

Urban Outfitters has higher revenue and earnings than NEXT. Urban Outfitters is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NEXT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.2% of NEXT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Urban Outfitters shares are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of Urban Outfitters shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Urban Outfitters beats NEXT on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NEXT

(Get Free Report)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments. It operates through retail stores, online retail platform, and franchise stores. The company also offers consumer credit; NEXT branded products; and women's, men's, children's, homeware, and beauty products under the LABEL brand, and other third-party brands. In addition, it provides property management services, including holding and lease of properties. The company was formerly known as J Hepworth & Son and changed its name to NEXT plc in 1986. NEXT plc was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Enderby, the United Kingdom.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45. The company also operates Terrain stores that provide lifestyle home products, garden and outdoor living products, antiques, live plants, flowers, wellness products, and accessories. In addition, it operates Free People retail stores, which offer casual women's apparel, intimates, activewear, shoes, accessories, home products, gifts, and beauty and wellness products for young women aged 25 to 30; and restaurants, as well as women's apparel subscription rental service under the Nuuly brand. Further, the company is involved in the wholesale of young women's contemporary casual apparel, intimates, activewear, and shoes under the Free People brand; and apparel collections under the Urban Outfitters brand. The company serves its customers directly through retail stores, websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers, franchised owned stores, and department and specialty stores, as well as social media and third-party digital platforms. Urban Outfitters, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.