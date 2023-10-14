Critical Review: JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWV) vs. Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)

JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Free Report) and Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares JSB Financial and Swedbank AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JSB Financial N/A N/A N/A Swedbank AB (publ) 30.06% 16.39% 0.97%

Dividends

JSB Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Swedbank AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of SEK 0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. JSB Financial pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Swedbank AB (publ) pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JSB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Swedbank AB (publ) 1 2 2 0 2.20

This is a summary of recent ratings for JSB Financial and Swedbank AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Swedbank AB (publ) has a consensus price target of SEK 188, suggesting a potential upside of 898.94%. Given Swedbank AB (publ)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Swedbank AB (publ) is more favorable than JSB Financial.

Risk & Volatility

JSB Financial has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swedbank AB (publ) has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JSB Financial and Swedbank AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JSB Financial N/A N/A $3.90 million $14.01 5.62 Swedbank AB (publ) $6.48 billion N/A $2.17 billion SEK 2.45 7.68

Swedbank AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than JSB Financial. JSB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Swedbank AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Swedbank AB (publ) beats JSB Financial on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JSB Financial

JSB Financial Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jefferson Security Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, small and medium-sized businesses, local government entities, and non-profit organizations. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, overdraft protection, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio includes personal and vehicle, mortgage, construction, commercial, and home equity loans. It also offers ATM, online and mobile banking, bill pay, paperless statements, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant, and credit and debit card services. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) engages in the provision of various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; provides private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, and other financing products, as well as trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, and card acquiring, as well as domestic, international, mobile, document, and other payment products. The company also provides equity trading, structured products, corporate finance, custody services, fixed income and currency trading, and other capital market products; and offers administrative services, treasury operations, real estate brokerage and management, legal services, safe deposit boxes, and other services. In addition, it offers life insurance and pension solutions; and transaction banking services comprising cash management, securities, account, and clearing and settlement services, as well as provides Internet and mobile banking services. It has operations in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Finland, China, and the United States. The company was formerly known as ForeningsSparbanken AB and changed its name to Swedbank AB (publ) in September 2006. Swedbank AB (publ) was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Sundbyberg, Sweden.

