Critical Review: NeoVolta (NEOV) & Its Competitors

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) is one of 59 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare NeoVolta to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeoVolta and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get NeoVolta alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeoVolta $3.46 million -$2.64 million -26.63 NeoVolta Competitors $496.22 million -$11.47 million -2.35

NeoVolta’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than NeoVolta. NeoVolta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NeoVolta has a beta of -1.13, indicating that its share price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoVolta’s competitors have a beta of -6.06, indicating that their average share price is 706% less volatile than the S&P 500.

4.3% of NeoVolta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NeoVolta and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoVolta -76.42% -37.98% -37.28% NeoVolta Competitors -1,025.82% -35.63% -19.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NeoVolta and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00 NeoVolta Competitors 105 362 885 52 2.63

NeoVolta currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 134.74%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 75.60%. Given NeoVolta’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NeoVolta is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

NeoVolta competitors beat NeoVolta on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

NeoVolta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was formed in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NeoVolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoVolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.