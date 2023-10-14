Critical Survey: Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) and Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON)

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Free Report) and Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akumin and Aclarion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akumin $749.63 million 0.02 -$156.76 million ($2.52) -0.07 Aclarion $83,284.00 52.63 -$7.07 million N/A N/A

Aclarion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akumin.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Akumin has a beta of -0.72, indicating that its stock price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aclarion has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

36.1% of Akumin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Aclarion shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Akumin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Aclarion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Akumin and Aclarion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akumin -30.56% -167.86% -7.81% Aclarion -6,241.79% -332.11% -192.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Akumin and Aclarion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akumin 1 0 1 0 2.00 Aclarion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akumin currently has a consensus price target of $0.25, indicating a potential upside of 47.06%. Given Akumin’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Akumin is more favorable than Aclarion.

Summary

Akumin beats Aclarion on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc. provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations. It provides outpatient radiology, and oncology services and solutions to hospitals and health systems across 48 states. Akumin Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. The company develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

