Critical Survey: China Digital TV (OTCMKTS:STVVY) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

China Digital TV (OTCMKTS:STVVY – Get Free Report) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.2% of Palantir Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Palantir Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get China Digital TV alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for China Digital TV and Palantir Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Digital TV 0 0 0 0 N/A Palantir Technologies 6 6 3 0 1.80

Earnings & Valuation

Palantir Technologies has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential downside of 23.72%. Given Palantir Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Palantir Technologies is more favorable than China Digital TV.

This table compares China Digital TV and Palantir Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Digital TV $6.20 million 0.10 -$3.06 million N/A N/A Palantir Technologies $1.91 billion 19.61 -$373.70 million ($0.03) -579.00

China Digital TV has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Palantir Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares China Digital TV and Palantir Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Digital TV N/A N/A N/A Palantir Technologies -2.35% -4.37% -3.29%

Volatility and Risk

China Digital TV has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palantir Technologies has a beta of 2.69, indicating that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Palantir Technologies beats China Digital TV on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Digital TV

(Get Free Report)

China Digital TV Holding Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides cable television (TV) value added services, which enables cable TV and Internet protocol television network operators to offer various TV content services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cloud platforms with embedded gaming and other applications that provide cloud computing technology-based digital video delivery solutions to television and telecommunication network operators. Its cloud platforms enable television and telecommunication network operators to use their two-way set-top boxes to run various value-added applications, such as video games, 3D games, educational applications, and business service applications, which are accessible on smart phones, tablet computers, personal computers, Internet TVs, and other devices. The company also provides 1+ Cloud Gaming cloud platform that offers 2D games, 3D games, motion-sensing games, and customized games; and interactive education application on the cloud platform primarily through cloud television programs, including nursery rhymes, early education, English language education, and online drawing for children of age 2 to 10. In addition, it offers cloud virtual reality (VR) services that enables users to access cloud server and use various VR applications, such as games, education, and media players; and technical support and services. Further, the company provides cloud platform system integration services, such as cloud computing software, hardware, and post-contract customer support services; and system development services comprising the development of customized cloud-based software applications. China Digital TV Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform. It also offers Palantir Foundry, a platform that transforms the ways organizations operate by creating a central operating system for their data; and allows individual users to integrate and analyze the data they need in one place. In addition, it provides Palantir Apollo, a software that enables customers to deploy their own software virtually in any environment. Palantir Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for China Digital TV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Digital TV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.