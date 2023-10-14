Critical Survey: Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) and WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB)

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report) and WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and WCF Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Southern Bancorp $8.88 million 3.27 $1.88 million $0.60 16.75 WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mid-Southern Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mid-Southern Bancorp and WCF Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.6% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Mid-Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and WCF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Southern Bancorp 14.77% 4.89% 0.61% WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Mid-Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid-Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Mid-Southern Bancorp beats WCF Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles and truck, boats, and motorcycles and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits and other personal loans; and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it holds and manages an investment securities portfolio. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Salem; and through its branch offices located in Mitchell and Orleans, Indiana, as well as through loan production offices located in New Albany, Indiana and Louisville, Kentucky. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Salem, Indiana.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; personal, mortgage, business, agricultural, and commercial real estate loans; debit and credit cards; and other products. It operates through full-service offices in Webster City, Independence, and Tama, Iowa. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Webster City, Iowa.

