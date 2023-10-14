CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total transaction of $1,511,597.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,653,162.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,259,502.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total value of $1,511,597.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,653,162.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,583 shares of company stock valued at $20,665,972. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.70.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $185.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $190.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of -452.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.94.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

