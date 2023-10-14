Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CWK shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Shares of CWK opened at $7.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -91.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.80. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 15.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWK. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 11.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 89,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

