CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 101 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,855,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,411,000,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 106,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,562,000 after acquiring an additional 17,938 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $118.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $170.27. The company has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

