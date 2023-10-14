CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 1,324 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,619,420,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Kroger Stock Performance

Kroger stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985 in the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.