CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 7,113 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,113 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 74,645.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,236,805 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,058,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,197,690 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after buying an additional 15,279,472 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 39.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $715,615,000 after buying an additional 6,244,136 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 6,693,394 shares of the airline’s stock worth $217,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $93,082,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LUV. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 0.4 %

LUV opened at $25.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $40.38.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

