CWA Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEMKT:MAG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEMKT:MAG – Free Report) by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,301 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in MAG Silver by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,378,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MAG Silver by 8.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the first quarter worth $181,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MAG Silver by 36.7% in the first quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in MAG Silver by 1.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,930,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,795,000 after purchasing an additional 46,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NYSEMKT:MAG opened at $10.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.13.

MAG Silver ( NYSEMKT:MAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from $26.00 to $22.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.22.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

