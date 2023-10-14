CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $210,000 in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 838 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $249.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.33. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.69 and a 1-year high of $278.35.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.02). FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.21 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FLT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $246.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

