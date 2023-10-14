CWA Asset Management Group LLC Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,263 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.86.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.