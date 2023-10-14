Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 235,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,778,000 after acquiring an additional 26,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PG opened at $144.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.08. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $124.76 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $341.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,760 shares of company stock worth $16,835,914 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

