Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Datadog by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Datadog by 54.0% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its position in Datadog by 6.0% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 108,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $134.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.13.

DDOG stock opened at $88.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.57. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $118.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of -338.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1,550.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $1,163,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,018,862.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $7,714,180.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,625,982.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total transaction of $1,163,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at $32,018,862.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,115,319 shares of company stock worth $103,457,911. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

