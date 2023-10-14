Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 91 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $492.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $326.10 and a 1 year high of $568.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $527.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $675.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $613.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.64.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

