DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 151,000 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 67.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,138,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,597,000 after purchasing an additional 948,508 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,861,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,639 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at $108,023,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,675,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,923,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,622,000 after purchasing an additional 427,328 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.55.

Core & Main Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $31.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.74. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $366,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $107,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $1,137,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $546,645.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 11,800 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $366,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,210,028 shares of company stock worth $615,316,016. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Core & Main Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

See Also

