Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.00 Per Share

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $6.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.30. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.35.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 3.0 %

DAL opened at $34.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.71. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $807,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,478,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

