Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues Earnings Results

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.71. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $49.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAL. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.35.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $317,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,286,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

