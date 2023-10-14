Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $35.98, but opened at $37.01. Delta Air Lines shares last traded at $35.97, with a volume of 6,081,775 shares changing hands.

The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $317,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,136 shares in the company, valued at $8,286,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $317,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,136 shares in the company, valued at $8,286,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 399.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,665,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $934,904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,729,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 37,660.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,942,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,746 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,953 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,640,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,660,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,616,000 after buying an additional 1,572,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 3.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average of $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

