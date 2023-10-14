Desjardins Weighs in on Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 10th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.76 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s FY2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.13 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.96 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.29 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 41.96%.

CP has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. ATB Capital set a C$120.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$133.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$108.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$118.50.

TSE:CP opened at C$98.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$91.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of C$92.90 and a 1-year high of C$112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$104.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$105.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 16.63%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 14,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.53, for a total transaction of C$1,556,427.27. In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 3,608 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.58, for a total transaction of C$279,893.13. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 14,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.53, for a total transaction of C$1,556,427.27. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

