Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Target Price to $110.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $109.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.64.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TROW opened at $100.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.49. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $98.04 and a twelve month high of $134.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.31.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,473,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,039 shares of company stock worth $1,864,048. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.