Diamond Wellness (OTCMKTS:POTN) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Financial Comparison

Diamond Wellness (OTCMKTS:POTN – Get Free Report) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Wellness and MariMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Wellness N/A N/A N/A MariMed 4.16% 13.00% 4.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of MariMed shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Diamond Wellness shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of MariMed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A MariMed 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Diamond Wellness and MariMed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

MariMed has a consensus target price of $0.85, suggesting a potential upside of 122.51%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Diamond Wellness and MariMed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Wellness $9.68 million N/A -$5.59 million N/A N/A MariMed $134.01 million 1.07 $13.47 million $0.02 19.10

MariMed has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Wellness.

Summary

MariMed beats Diamond Wellness on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamond Wellness

Diamond Wellness Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) oil products. It offers flavored and unflavored oils; vaping pens and additives; edibles, such as chewable gummies and lollipops; capsules; beverage energy/relaxation shots; topical application creams in various concentrations; dog and cat wellness products in various dosages and delivery formats; skin care, bath, and body products; and hemp flowers. The company provides its products under various brands, including Diamond CBD, Chill, Relax, MediPets, and Meds BioTech, as well as various other brands. It sells its products through distributors and resellers, as well as through its Website. The company was formerly known as PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. Diamond Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; chewable cannabis-infused mint tablet under the brand Kalm Fusion. It also provides soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby's Baked brand. In addition, the company offers vapes, and edible products under InHouse brand. Further, it provides company licenses its brands and product formulations, as well as leases cannabis facilities. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

