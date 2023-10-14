DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 49.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 26.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,788,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,301,974. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 29,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,463,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,788,962 shares in the company, valued at $102,301,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 733,428 shares of company stock worth $22,783,280 over the last ninety days. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Stock Down 3.1 %

DKNG stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.24. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $874.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.25 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 97.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DKNG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.28.

Read Our Latest Report on DraftKings

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.