EA Series Trust Acquires New Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

EA Series Trust purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.08% of National Storage Affiliates Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 194.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.78.

NYSE:NSA opened at $30.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average is $35.61. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 215.38%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

