EA Series Trust Invests $2.57 Million in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

EA Series Trust bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 78,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,000. EA Series Trust owned about 0.29% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AOSL. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 525.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,325.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Down 6.7 %

AOSL stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $758.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.97 and a beta of 2.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.42. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $161.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AOSL. StockNews.com began coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $930,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,387,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,059,196.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Stories

