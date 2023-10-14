EA Series Trust Invests $3.11 Million in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 67,180 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.25% of Pathward Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Pathward Financial by 64.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,293 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 13,499 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Pathward Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,576,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Pathward Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 225,280 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pathward Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pathward Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $47.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.83. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.16.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.59 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 22.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 11th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.66%.

About Pathward Financial

(Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

See Also

