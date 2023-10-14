EA Series Trust Makes New Investment in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,881,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 550.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.08.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $84.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $46.74 and a fifty-two week high of $84.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.