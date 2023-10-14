EA Series Trust Makes New Investment in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 84,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.28% of Fulgent Genetics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,646,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,841,000 after buying an additional 118,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32,173 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,645,000 after purchasing an additional 55,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,832,000 after purchasing an additional 38,121 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Up 1.7 %

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.18 million, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.57. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $44.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average of $33.83.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $67.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.68 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $46,863.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 416,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,067,251.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $32,697.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 912,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,675,194.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $46,863.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 416,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,067,251.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,279 shares of company stock worth $542,598 over the last quarter. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

