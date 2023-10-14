EA Series Trust Makes New Investment in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

EA Series Trust bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 89,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.22% of Horace Mann Educators as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 5.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 260,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 96.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 46,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.4% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 432,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after buying an additional 10,267 shares during the period. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 29.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -114.14 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.42. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $356.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -488.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Victor Fetter bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $103,915.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,915. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

