EA Series Trust Purchases New Holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 136,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.10% of Immunovant at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Immunovant by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Immunovant by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Immunovant by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Immunovant by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. Immunovant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.62.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,557 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $168,244.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 330,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,557 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $168,244.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 330,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 101,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $2,202,096.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,550,488.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 306,442 shares of company stock worth $6,785,497. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMVT. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Immunovant from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Immunovant from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

