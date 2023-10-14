EA Series Trust Purchases New Stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 130,458 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.24% of First Busey at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Busey by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the first quarter worth $176,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 49.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,684,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,019,000 after purchasing an additional 104,955 shares during the period. 53.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Busey Stock Down 2.0 %

First Busey stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. First Busey Co. has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $27.98.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $106.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.96 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 24.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Insider Transactions at First Busey

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 2,500 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.89 per share, with a total value of $49,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 23,850 shares of company stock worth $504,856. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BUSE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Busey from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

