East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stake Reduced by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWBC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $134,919.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,946.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

EWBC opened at $50.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $80.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.44.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.49 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 37.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.44.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

