Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Receives $44.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.57.

EPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Up 0.6 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

EPC opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $46.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.42.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $650.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.45 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

