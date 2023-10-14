Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Position Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,924,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,195 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,994,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,846,000 after acquiring an additional 374,257 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,575,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,852,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,123,000 after acquiring an additional 516,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Up 1.2 %

EIX opened at $65.69 on Friday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.68 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.77 and a 200-day moving average of $69.47.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Edison International's revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 118.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edison International from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.73.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $803,944.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

