Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$16.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$15.50.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ELD. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.75.

Shares of ELD stock opened at C$13.39 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$7.21 and a 1 year high of C$16.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of C$2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.02. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of C$308.76 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.8196286 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

