Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,117 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC's holdings in Ball were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Ball by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Ball by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,349,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ball

In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,405.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at $464,405.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays raised Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

Ball Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $44.06 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $62.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.63 and a 200 day moving average of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

