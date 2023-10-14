Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Ball by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Ball by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,349,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Ball
In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,405.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at $464,405.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Ball Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $44.06 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $62.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.63 and a 200 day moving average of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.82.
Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ball Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.
About Ball
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
