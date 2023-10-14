Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equifax news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total transaction of $503,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,026 shares in the company, valued at $8,863,754.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,985 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $178.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $240.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.46.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EFX

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.