Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth approximately $860,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $142.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.99 and its 200 day moving average is $137.11. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $153.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.35.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

