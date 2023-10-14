Empirical Finance LLC Buys 2,153 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,134.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,428 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,661,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $231,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,349 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,679,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $112,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,809 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,381,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,655.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 34,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $899,485.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,754.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $1,381,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,655.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 454,226 shares of company stock worth $12,277,084. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 4.7 %

NYSE MRO opened at $28.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

