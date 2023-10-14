Empirical Finance LLC Buys 257 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,083,019,000 after purchasing an additional 165,046 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,630,000 after purchasing an additional 113,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gartner by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,072,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,811,000 after purchasing an additional 69,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $358.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.76. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.08 and a 52 week high of $377.88. The company has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total transaction of $2,659,944.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,199,500.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $250,442.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,589.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total value of $2,659,944.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,199,500.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,431,987 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

