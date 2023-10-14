Empirical Finance LLC Buys 854 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,794,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,348 shares of company stock worth $24,793,650. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.44.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $87.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.30 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.56%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

